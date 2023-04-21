WBJEE 2023 admit card out at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the State Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) admit card today, April 20.
Candidates can check and download the hall ticket from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Those candidates who appeared in the exam need to enter their login details such as application number and password to download the WBJEE admit card.
It is important to note that the hall ticket will be available to download on the website from April 20 to April 30.
Direct link to download WBJEE 2023 Admit Card
Steps to download WBJEE 2023 Admit Card:
Visit the official site of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Click on WBJEE 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)