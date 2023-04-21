WBJEE 2023 admit card out at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link here

MAH B.Planning CET 2023 admit card out | Representative image

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the State Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) admit card today, April 20.

Candidates can check and download the hall ticket from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Those candidates who appeared in the exam need to enter their login details such as application number and password to download the WBJEE admit card.

It is important to note that the hall ticket will be available to download on the website from April 20 to April 30.

Read Also UPSC CDS II final result 2022 out at upsc.gov.in; direct link here

Direct link to download WBJEE 2023 Admit Card

Steps to download WBJEE 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official site of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.