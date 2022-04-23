WBJEE 2022 admit card released at wbjeeb.nic.in, know how to download

The admit card for the WBJEE 2022 has been announced by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Board (WBJEEB). On April 30, the state engineering entrance examination will take place. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Here's how to download admit card:

1) Go to the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in

2) Select the ‘download admit card’ link

3) Enter your registration number, roll number

4) Download the admit card, and take out a printout.

The entrance exam will consist of two papers: mathematics, physics, and chemistry. Mathematics paper 1 will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while Physics and Chemistry paper 2 will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In Mathematics, there will be a total of 75 questions worth 100 marks in paper 1.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 02:35 PM IST