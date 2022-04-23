Unacademy announces Plus subscription for JEE, NEET UG, among others

Unacademy India, a learning platform, today announced ‘Unacademy Learning Festival’ for JEE, NEET UG and Class 8-12 aspirants offering its Plus subscription at an attractive price for 45 days.

As part of the offer, Unacademy will offer its Plus subscriptions at Rs 299 and learners from the JEE, NEET UG and Class 8-12 categories can access the Plus classes for a period of 45 days starting April 23, 2022. The offer can be availed from April 23 to April 30, 2022, it said in a press release.

All new and old Learners whose subscription is due for renewal will be eligible for the offer. New Learners from Classes 8-12 who have availed the offer will also be able to access all trailing courses as well.

Through the subscription, learners can access Live Classes by top educators, Test series with rank predictor, 24x7 doubt resolutions, structured courses and notes and more.

The offer is designed to provide learners with additional assistance, support them in preparing for their exams and crack competitive exams, the statement added.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:49 PM IST