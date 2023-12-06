WBBSE Announces 2024 Exam Dates, WB Madhyamik And HS Routine Revealed

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test with 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs), 10 from general aptitude and 55 from the subject paper | Representative Image

The annual examinations for West Bengal's Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (HS) are organised respectively by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE).

The upcoming 2023-24 WBBSE Madhyamik exams are set to occur between February 2 and February 12, 2024. Concurrently, the WBCHSE HS exams for the same academic year are scheduled to be conducted from February 16 to February 29, 2024.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) released the timetable for the 2023-24 Madhyamik exams on May 19, 2023, on their official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha Exam Scheduled 2024

The examination timings are set from 11:45 AM to 3 PM for the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) exams scheduled as follows:

February 2, 2024: First Language exams encompassing Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu, and Santali.

February 3, 2024: Second Language exams where students take English if any language other than English is chosen as the First Language. Bengali or Nepali is taken if English is the First Language.

February 5, 2024: History exam

February 6, 2024: Geography exam

February 8, 2024: Mathematics exam

February 9, 2024: Life Science exam

February 10, 2024: Physical Science exam

February 12, 2024: Optional elective subjects exam.

WBCHS HS Exam Schedule 2024

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the HS exam schedule for 2024 on May 24, 2023, via the official website wbchse.wb.gov.in. The Higher Secondary examinations in West Bengal are slated to occur from February 16 to February 29, 2024.

The exam timings are from 12 PM to 3:15 PM, and the subjects for the afternoon shift on respective dates are as follows:

February 16, 2024: Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi

February 17, 2024: Healthcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT, and ITES - Vocational Subjects

February 19, 2024: English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English

February 20, 2024: Economics

February 21, 2024: Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

February 22, 2024: Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

February 23, 2024: Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology

February 24, 2024: Chemistry, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French

February 27, 2024: Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History

February 28, 2024: Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science

February 29, 2024: Statistics, Geography, Costing & Taxation, Home Management & Family Resource Management