Watch viral video: Student recites names of 50 districts of Rajasthan incessantly; CM Gehlot video calls

A video of School student from Khempur village in Udaipur has gone viral | twitter @pareek12sushant

Last week, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot announced the formation of additional 19 districts in a single day, summing total districts in the state to 50.

A video of School student from Khempur village in Udaipur has gone viral after the student recited the names of all 50 districts in one go.

On the basis of the tweet by Sushant the student name is Arjun.

Arjun's learning ability impressed the CM of the state. Ashok Gehlot lauded the young boy after seeing his viral video and also asked if he could help him (the boy) in any way.

A tweet on the micro blogging app by the handle name @@pareek12sushant says, "After the formation of new districts in Rajasthan, Arjun of Khempur village recited the names of 50 districts to his teacher, the video went viral. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today spoke to Arjun through a video call, encouraged and provided all possible help in studies trusted."

Watch video here

राजस्थान में नए ज़िलों के गठन के बाद खेमपुर के अर्जुन ने अपने शिक्षक को 50 ज़िलों के नाम याद करके सुनाए, वीडियो वायरल हुआ तो मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने आज वीडियो कॉल से अर्जुन से बात की, हौसला अफजाई की और पढ़ाई में हर संभव मदद का भरोसा दिया @ashokgehlot51 pic.twitter.com/qyFgM0rYOS — sushant (journalist) (@pareek12sushant) March 21, 2023

Read Also Watch viral clip: Frustrated teacher resigns from school while conducting online class

There are two videos on the post shared via twitter.

First video is of the student where it can be seen that he is reciting the names of all 50 districts in a class.

The other video is of CM Gehlot, who video calls Arjun and congratulates him on remembering the names of all districts formed recently.

As per sources Arjun studies in class 4 at Alok Deep School, Khempur

Here are the names of all districts in the state.

Dosa, Sikar, Alwar, Jhanjhunu, Jalore, Pali, Sirohi, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalwar, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Karoli, Ajmer, Bhalwara, Visited Tola. , Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, Anupgarh, Balutra, Beor, Deg, Dadwana, Kachman, Dodo, Gangapur City, Jaipur North, Jaipur South, Jodhpur East, Jodhpur West , Kikadi, Kotpatli, Khairtal, Nekam Phaludi, Salamber, Sanchore, Shahpura.