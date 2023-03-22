Watch viral clip: Frustrated teacher resigns from school while conducting online class

Watch viral clip of Frustrated teacher | Representational pic

A viral audio clip is going viral in various social media sites, In the clip a teacher is taking an online class. During a conversation with one of the students, she says, "I am not interested in this college." After that the student asked for reason, the teacher said, "I want immediate relieving but they (school) are not relieving me." she also complains about the work load she is getting from the school management.

Later in the clip the HOD intervenes and asked the teacher not to complain related to other things while taking class, to this the teacher became frustrated and starts shouting at the HOD.

The teacher asked HOD to free her from the college duties, The HOD in response call the name of the teacher as Gayatri, and says, "Gayatari madame, this is not the right time to discuss these things."

Things turned out ugly from that moment and the teacher in frustration lashed out at the HOD.

In between the heated argument, the teacher pointed out salary issue and said, "I am getting 30000 salary and you are taking 80K salary."

The clip is shared on Instagram by @memesindustry8055 with the title, "Frustrated teacher"

Free Press Journal does not claim the authenticity of the viral clip, this clip may be recorded during the lockdown but there is no surety to this claim.