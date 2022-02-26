Watch Video: Students from Bogomolates National Medical University talk about the ordeal from Kyiv

Kyiv: Students in Bogomolets National Medical University in Kyiv say that they have not been able to escape the city yet and are stuck at one of the hostels in the University as air sirens and explosions have made them take refuge in the basements.

The students claim that supermarkets in Kyiv are filled with people, some of whom have carried guns with them, as they stock up on groceries. Taking photos and videos have also been strictly prohibited in the supermarket.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 04:19 PM IST