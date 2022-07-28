Watch: UP Teacher suspended after viral video of student massaging her

Representative Photo |

A video showing a government school teacher in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, receiving a massage from a kid went viral on social media, leading to her suspension. The incident happened in Hardoi at Pokhan Primary School.

The teacher in the viral video has been identified as Urmila Singh, an assistant teacher at the school. She is seen sitting in a chair while the student massages her in the classroom.

There were other pupils in the room throughout the incident as well. Soon after the video went viral, the teacher was fired.

