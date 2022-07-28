e-Paper Get App

Watch: UP Teacher suspended after viral video of student massaging her

The incident happened in Hardoi at Pokhan Primary School

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

A video showing a government school teacher in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, receiving a massage from a kid went viral on social media, leading to her suspension. The incident happened in Hardoi at Pokhan Primary School.

The teacher in the viral video has been identified as Urmila Singh, an assistant teacher at the school. She is seen sitting in a chair while the student massages her in the classroom.

There were other pupils in the room throughout the incident as well. Soon after the video went viral, the teacher was fired.

Read Also
FYJC 2022 admissions and cutoffs; all you need to know
article-image
HomeEducationWatch: UP Teacher suspended after viral video of student massaging her

RECENT STORIES

OBC quota: Supreme Court reprimands Maharashtra Election Commission over re-notifying of local body...

OBC quota: Supreme Court reprimands Maharashtra Election Commission over re-notifying of local body...

Watch Video: Classy Shubman Gill rips WI bowling apart en route his 98* in 3rd ODI, India sweep...

Watch Video: Classy Shubman Gill rips WI bowling apart en route his 98* in 3rd ODI, India sweep...

BJP youth leader murder: Over 15 detained for interrogation, says ADGP

BJP youth leader murder: Over 15 detained for interrogation, says ADGP

Watch Video: Captain Shikhar Dhawan, coach Rahul Dravid hail young India team after ODI series sweep...

Watch Video: Captain Shikhar Dhawan, coach Rahul Dravid hail young India team after ODI series sweep...

Monsoon sessions: 3 more Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for the week

Monsoon sessions: 3 more Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for the week