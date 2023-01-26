WATCH: UP police orders probe as students in NCC uniforms shout ‘Allah-Hu-Akhbar’ slogans at Aligarh Muslim University

A video from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) went viral on social media on Republic Day, showing several students purportedly chanting ‘Allah-hu-Akhbar’ (God is great).

In the viral video, students, clad in the uniform of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), are purportedly heard chanting the slogan after the hoisting of the Tricolour on campus, outside Strachey Hall.

The Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University, Wasim Ali, said an order has been issued to investigate the matter.

“Further action will be taken after investigation. The police have also gathered information about the incident,” Ali said.

Aligarh SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said the university has been directed to take cognisance of the incident.

“A video from AMU has gone viral in which students in NCC uniforms are hard chanting a religious slogan. The university has been directed to take cognisance of the matter.