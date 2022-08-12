Watch: Students in Pakistan stopped from waving Indian tricolour at Nishtar Medical University

Representational image | PTI Photo

Multan: In a video posted on Twitter, students from Pakistan's Shahida Islam College were seen to be waving the national flag of India while also playing Vande Mataram.

The event that took place at Nishtar Medical University of Pakistan was a part of the model UN competition, during which students were allotted different countries that they would represent on the stage.

The presentation by the students was allegedly stopped over a furore created by the audience present who were angered with the presentation.

