 Watch | Schoolboy's Viral Dance To 'Pahadi' Beats Wows Social Media World
Watch | Schoolboy's Viral Dance To 'Pahadi' Beats Wows Social Media World

Hemank Mishra's enchanting dance to "Gulabi Sharara" amasses 20M views. The schoolboy's charisma and genuine talent captivate hearts globally.

School boy dancing to Pahadi beat | Screengrab from the video

In a heartwarming viral video, young talent Hemank Mishra, a schoolboy from an undisclosed location, has taken social media by storm with his spirited dance to the tunes of the Uttarakhandi song "Gulabi Sharara." The video, shared on Hemank's Instagram account last week, has amassed a staggering 20 million views, showcasing the widespread appreciation for his talent.

A Glimpse into the Viral Sensation

In the captivating footage, Hemank is seen energetically dancing in his school uniform, exuding joy and charisma. The performance kicks off as he gracefully descends from his school bus, setting the stage for an infectious display of regional dance that has resonated with viewers across the globe.

Social Media Erupts in Applause

Comments flooded the video, with users expressing admiration for Hemank's skill and charisma. Emojis like hearts and fire symbols dominated the reactions, emphasizing the overwhelming positive response. One user exclaimed, "Aree waaah! Bohaut pyaara dance kiya hai," encapsulating the sentiment of many who found the dance both charming and skillful.

Hemank Mishra, boasting a substantial following of 1.4 million on Instagram. His dance, celebrated for its genuine appeal, stands out as one of the most endearing videos circulating on Instagram, providing a refreshing moment of joy and talent in the digital realm.

