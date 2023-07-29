Watch: PM Modi Inaugurates All India Education Convention Celebrating 3 Years Of NEP-2020

PM Modi Inaugurates All India Education Convention Celebrating 3 Years of NEP-2020 | PTI

New Delhi: As the National Education Policy (NEP) is celebrating its 3 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrived at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. This is with regards to inaugurating the All India Education Convention on the occasion of the completion of three years of National Education Policy-2020.

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of ANI read "WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrives at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan to inaugurate the All India Education Convention on the occasion of the completion of three years of National Education Policy-2020."

The Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam:

In addition, Prime Minister will also inaugurate 'Siksha Samagam,' a commemorative event celebrating the successful completion of three years of the National Education Policy (NEP). The event to be held on July 29, 2023, will shed light on the transformative impact of the policy on India's education landscape.

The 'Siksha Samagam' will serve as a platform for stakeholders, including students and representatives from educational institutions, to share their experiences and insights gained through the NEP's implementation.

As India marks the third anniversary of the NEP, the nation looks forward to building on the policy's achievements and striving towards a brighter future, where education plays a pivotal role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

