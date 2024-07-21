'Papa Main CA Ban Gayi': Delhi Tea Seller's Daughter Cracks CA After 10 Years; Watch Heartwarming Video

LinkedIn

In a heartwarming LinkedIn post, Chartered Accountant Amita Prajapati shared an emotional video capturing the happy moment she and her father broke into tears as she finally cleared the CA exam after a decade of perseverance.

Prajapati's journey was far from easy. In her heartfelt post, she described the immense hardships she faced over the ten years it took to achieve her dream. She wrote, "It took 10 years. Every day, with dreams in my eyes, I would ask myself if this was just a dream or if it would ever come true."

On July 11, 2024, that dream became a reality. "Yes, dreams do come true," she wrote in the post.

Prajapati recounted the doubts and criticisms she faced from others. Many questioned why her parents would invest in such an ambitious course for a "below-average student." Some suggested that her family should focus on saving money and building a house rather than educating her, given their financial constraints. Living in a slum, she was often met with mockery and scepticism.

"People used to say, why are you putting her through such a big course? Your daughter won't be able to do it," she shared. Despite these harsh words, Prajapati remained steadfast in her determination. "They used to say you can't afford to educate her so much by selling tea, save money and build a house instead. How long will you keep living on the streets with grown-up daughters?" she further wrote in the post.

Addressing her humble beginnings, Prajapati wrote, "Yes, 'of course,' I live in a slum (very few people know this), but now I am not ashamed." She embraced her roots and credited her "crazy mind" for her achievements. "Some people used to say, 'slum-dwellers, with crazy minds,' true, absolutely correct, if my mind wasn't crazy, I wouldn't have reached here today."

The end of her ten-year journey was marked by a deeply emotional moment with her father. "For the first time, I hugged my father and cried; this is peace," she wrote. Prajapati expressed her gratitude for her parents' unwavering belief in her and their sacrifices, which enabled her to reach this milestone.

"I waited a very long time for this moment, imagining this dream with open eyes, and today it is captured in reality," she reflected. Her message to others was clear and powerful as she wrote, "I want to tell everyone that it's never too late, and DREAMS DO COME TRUE."