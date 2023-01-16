Watch: Congress vs Congress? Sachin Pilot calls out Ashok Gehlot govt over paper leak case in Rajasthan

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot | Photo Credit: PTI

While addressing a solo campaign in Rajasthan, Congress MLA and fomer Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Sachin Pilot called out CM Ashok Gehlot -led government over the paper leak case.

Pilot was campaigning in Nagaur, when he raised the issue of paper leak which has affected teachers in Rajasthan who were taking the general knowledge exam.

"When young people prepare for exams, their parents and family members have to go through so much struggle. Students work day and night to prepare for the exam. Incidents of paper leak hurts me a lot," said Sachin Pilot, who added that he hopes the government aims for the masterminds and not small touts while investigating the paper leak case.

"If this country's youth don't work on the right path, don't get what they deserve, their beliefs will shake up and it will affect our society, state, and country," added Pilot.

Pilot's campaign has grabbed the limelight after months of tussle between him and Gehlot which spilled into the public arena after the latter called Pilot a 'gaddar' and added that he would not be a Chief Minister in an interview with NDTV.

