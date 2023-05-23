'Want to work for people of small cities': UPSC AIR 2, Garima Lohia who hails from Buxar

Garima Lohia in center | IANS

Patna: The results of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil services examination 2022 have been declared today on Tuesday.

Garima Lohia who secured AIR 2 in the toughest competition of the country spoke about her journey and struggle.

Having studied from Woodstock School Buxar, she went to DU's Kirori Mal College for higher education where she pursued commerce.

"I went to Kirori Mal college in Delhi University and passed the B.com examination in 2020. I was aiming for the civil service examination (CSE) and attempted it twice after graduation. On the second attempt, I cleared the UPSC examination," Lohia told IANS.

"My father was a wholesale dealer of garments in Buxar district and died due to a heart attack in 2015," said Garima.

"We live in Buxar city of Bihar and have challenges similar to a person in a small city. I always think of doing something for the people who live in small cities and villages. It has inspired me to go for the civil service examination," she added.

About her schedule, she said: "I used to study 8 hours, 10 hours and sometimes just 4 hours."

Garima Lohia lives in a joint family having 13 members and her grandfather is the bread earner of the family. She has two sisters and a brother. The elder sister is married in Jabalpur while her younger brother is a BCom student.

The UPSC has announced the final result on Tuesday where Ishita Kishore secured 1st rank in the UPSC 2022 exam, followed by Lohia, third and fourth rank is also secured by other female candidates Uma Hatathi N and Smirti Mishra.