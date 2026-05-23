VTU Sets Unprecedented Record By Declaring Final Semester BE & BTech Results Within Just 10 Minutes Of Exam Completion | X @VTU_OFFICIAL_PR

Bengaluru, May 23: The Visveswaraya Technological University (VTU) has set a new record by announcing the final semester BE and BTech examination results within 10 minutes after completion of examinations.

Student Turnout & Timing

About 56,192 students had appeared for the examinations on Friday and the practical examinations concluded at 5.30 pm. The University declared the results by 5.40 pm.

The overall results stood at 99.98% and the results were jointly released by University Vice Chancellor Vidyashankar and Registrar (Evaluation) U J Ujwal.

Digital Advance Preparation

According to UTV, the examinations in the 220 colleges were being conducted from the first week of May. The theory examination answer scripts had already been evaluated and were digitally stored in advance. The practical exam was conducted on Friday between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. Within five minutes of exams concluded, the marks were consolidated and in the next five minutes, the results were announced.

Registrar (Evaluation) Prof Ujwal said that the digital evaluation of answer scripts and advance preparations made the quick announcement possible.

The University also sent results directly to students through mobile phones, he added.

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