CBSE Assures Fair Review Of Answer Sheets; Extends Scanned-Copy Application Deadline To May 24

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a detailed clarification addressing growing concerns among students and parents regarding scanned answer books, verification, and the re-evaluation process after the declaration of Class 10 and 12 board results.

CBSE remains committed to ensuring fairness, transparency, and accuracy in the evaluation and re-evaluation process.



Students and parents are advised not to feel anxious regarding any concerns related to scanned answer books or evaluation, as every genuine issue will be… pic.twitter.com/CDnc3GEBVz — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 23, 2026

In a message shared on X along with an official notice, the board said it remains committed to ensuring “fairness, transparency, and accuracy” in the evaluation and re-evaluation process and urged students not to panic over technical issues or doubts related to answer sheets.

“Students and parents are advised not to feel anxious regarding any concerns related to scanned answer books or evaluation, as every genuine issue will be carefully reviewed through the prescribed mechanism by subject experts,” CBSE said.

The board also announced that the last date to apply for scanned copies of answer books has been extended till May 24, 2026.

CBSE says every genuine concern will be reviewed

In its notice, CBSE acknowledged that the post-result period can be stressful for students and families, especially for those applying for scanned copies or considering re-evaluation.

The board said over 98.6 lakh answer sheets were evaluated this year through the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Students were subsequently given the option to obtain digital scanned copies of their evaluated answer books before applying for verification or re-evaluation.

CBSE explained that every answer script flagged for review is examined by subject experts under a structured mechanism to ensure fairness and accuracy.

“If any page is unclear, if a student feels a response has not been graded, or if any pages are missing, the matter will be addressed through the prescribed process,” the board stated.

Heavy traffic & technical issues acknowledged

The board admitted that the portal witnessed exceptionally high traffic after the scanned copy facility was opened, leading to technical disruptions for some users.

Students had reported issues such as delayed payment confirmations, difficulties accessing the portal, blurred or missing pages in scanned copies, and concerns over allegedly unmarked responses.

CBSE said it has been continuously monitoring these complaints and has already taken corrective measures, including strengthening technical infrastructure and extending deadlines.

“Necessary technical interventions and extension of timelines have already been taken so that students are not inconvenienced,” the board said.

The board also clarified that the portal for re-evaluation requests will remain open for two days after the last scanned copy is dispatched to students.

Fake News Alert!



A fake information is being circulated claiming that the process of obtaining photocopies of answer books and revaluation has been cancelled by the Board.



❌ This Circular is #FAKE

🚫 Beware of fake news and romours

▶️ Always verify information through… pic.twitter.com/Ljs8mW6HCh — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 23, 2026

Board urges students not to panic

CBSE urged students and parents to remain calm and avoid relying on rumours or incomplete information circulating online.

The board also advised students not to make repeated payment attempts while confirmation is pending, as it may result in duplicate transactions and further delays.

“In periods like these, incomplete or misleading information can create unnecessary worry and anxiety,” the notice stated.

The clarification comes amid ongoing discussions online regarding portal glitches and concerns over the post-result process. Earlier this afternoon, CBSE had also issued a fake news alert after a fabricated circular claiming cancellation of the re-evaluation process went viral on social media.

Reiterating its position, the board said no student would be placed at a disadvantage because of technical or process-related issues and assured that all concerns would be handled “fairly, transparently, and with due care.”