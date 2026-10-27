VJTI Engineering Student Dies Of Dengue Complications, Demands Grow For Campus Hygiene Inspection And Fogging | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Mounting anxieties over vector-borne health hazards and institutional upkeep have erupted following the tragic death of Kumar Vedant Pawar, an undergraduate engineering student at the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Wadala, who succumbed to severe dengue complications.

Student Dies On October 22 After Undergoing Treatment In Nashik

According to official municipal correspondence, the young student fell ill while residing on or visiting the campus premises in mid-October. After noticing early symptoms of distress, Vedant alerted his family and the college administration before travelling to Nashik for medical evaluation. Diagnosed with advanced dengue, his condition deteriorated rapidly after admission to a local hospital, where he slipped into a coma and tragically passed away on October 22.

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The fatality has cast a sharp spotlight on hygiene maintenance within premier educational campuses, with local representatives pointing out that stagnant water bodies, open drainage, and uncleaned campus peripheries create ideal breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes. Civic health authorities have been formally petitioned to execute immediate, comprehensive on-site inspections, deploy targeted larvicidal treatments, and carry out extensive fogging across the VJTI grounds.

Urging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Commission (BMC) to treat student safety and campus sanitation with zero tolerance, political leaders including representatives from Shiv Sena have demanded strict accountability and a formal inquiry report regarding administrative lapses leading up to the tragedy.

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