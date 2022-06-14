e-Paper Get App

VITEEE 2022: Registration ends tomorrow; Here's how to apply

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 10:06 PM IST
Candidates can visit the official website -- viteee.vit.ac.in. |

Vellore: Tomorrow, June 15, the application window for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 will shut. Vellore Institute of Technology's official website has the VITEEE 2022 application form (VIT). Candidates who have not yet completed the VITEEE registration form can do so online at viteee.vit.ac.in by tomorrow. Previously, the deadline for submitting a VITEEE application was May 30.

VIT Engineering Entrance Exam is held every year for candidates who want to admit themselves in VITS at Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal and Andhra Pradesh.


VITEEE 2022 : Here’s how to submit your application form

  • Visit viteee.vit.ac.in.

  • Click the registration tab on the homepage and fill in all of the essential information, including your name, date of birth, phone number, and email address.

  • The username and password will be given to the email address and phone number provided during registration.

  • Fill out the VITEEE application form after logging in with your credentials.

  • Pay the application fee and upload a scanned photo of yourself and your signature in the format specified.

  • Fill out the VITEEE application form 2022 and send it in.

Chhattisgarh: 100 hours on, rescue ops for 11-year-old boy who fell in borewell continue

National Herald case: ED asks Rahul Gandhi to rejoin investigation tomorrow for third consecutive...

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber Cell restores 70 websites hacked over Prophet remark controversy

Mumbai: BEST to introduce 100 luxury high-end segment of buses

Mumbai: BEST makes grand plan of illuminating bus stops with LED advertisements

