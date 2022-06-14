VITEEE 2022: Registration ends tomorrow; Here’s how to apply

Candidates can visit the official website -- viteee.vit.ac.in. |

Vellore: Tomorrow, June 15, the application window for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 will shut. Vellore Institute of Technology's official website has the VITEEE 2022 application form (VIT). Candidates who have not yet completed the VITEEE registration form can do so online at viteee.vit.ac.in by tomorrow. Previously, the deadline for submitting a VITEEE application was May 30.

VIT Engineering Entrance Exam is held every year for candidates who want to admit themselves in VITS at Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal and Andhra Pradesh.



VITEEE 2022 : Here’s how to submit your application form

Visit viteee.vit.ac.in.

Click the registration tab on the homepage and fill in all of the essential information, including your name, date of birth, phone number, and email address.

The username and password will be given to the email address and phone number provided during registration.

Fill out the VITEEE application form after logging in with your credentials.

Pay the application fee and upload a scanned photo of yourself and your signature in the format specified.

Fill out the VITEEE application form 2022 and send it in.