BSEB Bihar D.EI.Ed registration date extended, know how to apply at biharboardonline.com

Bihar D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) 2022 registration has been extended by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The application deadline is June 15, 2022. Candidates who are interested but have not yet registered can do so by visiting the BSEB's official website — secondary, biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board announced the registration extension date in a video on its official Twitter account, but the board did not explain why. Previously, registration was set to end on June 11, 2022.

The BSEB registration process will end on June 15 without late fees and on June 17, 2022 with late fees.

Here's how to register:

1. Go to the official BSEB website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

2. Click on the link that reads ‘registration’

3. Select the link for ‘view/download registration form’ under the ‘Diploma in Elementary Education (face to face )’ section.

4. Take a print-out of the form.

5. Carefully fill out all of the required information and attach a photo of the candidate.

6. Submit it to the respective school or centre along with the application or registration fee.

From June 18 to 21, 2022, the candidate will be able to make changes to the application form.