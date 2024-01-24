Virat Kohli's Milestone Becomes A Question In Rajasthan PSC Exam, Image Goes Viral | X

Virat Kohli, the stalwart of Indian cricket, continues to inspire not just on the field but also in unexpected places, like the classrooms of Rajasthan. Recently, a question about the cricket maestro found its way into the state's exams, showcasing the enduring impact of Kohli's achievements and the seamless integration of sports into academia.

Examining cricket's record books

The exam question revolved around Kohli's significant milestone of scoring 10,000 ODI runs, a testament to his global influence and dedication to the game. Candidates were presented with statements to evaluate the accuracy of details related to this achievement. The first statement correctly identified Kohli as the 13th player worldwide to reach this milestone, while the second statement added the impressive detail that he accomplished this feat in 210 ODI innings.

A question related to King kohli in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. pic.twitter.com/SqdVAscWLl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 23, 2024

For cricket enthusiasts, the recall of Kohli's historic achievement during the second ODI against the West Indies in Vizag in 2018 brought a delightful surprise. Kohli's remarkable feat, reaching 10,000 ODI runs in just 205 innings, outshining even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, added a touch of sports trivia to the exam hall and highlighted the global impact of cricketing milestones.

Viral Acclaim on Social Media

The incident gained widespread attention after an internet user, Mufaddal Vohra, shared the post on the X platform. Since then, the post has garnered an impressive 376.9K views, showcasing the widespread interest.