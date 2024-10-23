 Viral VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University In Greater Noida
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationViral VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University In Greater Noida

Viral VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University In Greater Noida

In the video, students can be seen beating each other with sticks and rods after the violent clash broke out. The footage shows around 10-15 male students hitting another student with sticks, rods, kicks, and punches, causing serious injuries to the victim.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University | X

Greater Noida: In a shocking incident, a major brawl erupted between two groups of students outside a well-known university in Greater Noida. The incident was caught on camera, and the video has been widely circulated on social media. In the video, students can be seen beating each other with sticks and rods after the violent clash broke out. The footage shows around 10-15 students hitting another student with sticks, rods, kicks, and punches, causing serious injuries to the victim.

There are reports that the incident occurred outside Sharda University, located at plot no. 32, 34, Knowledge Park III, Greater Noida. The brawl reportedly took place near gate no. 4 of the university campus. The video, which is going viral on social media, shows students brutally attacking another student who appears to have fallen to the ground.

They are seen hitting the student mercilessly with kicks, punches, and sticks. A few students are seen trying to separate the fighting groups. However, 2-3 individuals do not heed them and continue attacking the student. They can be seen in the video kicking the student repeatedly while trying to snatch a rod from him. The incident was captured on mobile phones by several spectators, and the video has since gone viral online.

Read Also
Viral VIDEO: Massive Brawl Erupts Between Two Student Groups Over Female Friend In Amity University
article-image

There are reports that no formal complaint has been filed with the police regarding the matter. However, the police have stated that they are investigating the viral video and will take appropriate action.

FPJ Shorts
'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing Mumbai Police Vehicle
'Only Ads Are Fast...': Shiv Sena (UBT) Takes Dig At Shinde Govt After VIDEO Shows Locals Pushing Mumbai Police Vehicle
Viral VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University In Greater Noida
Viral VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University In Greater Noida
'Avoid Misleading, Unverified Information': Jaya Bachchan’s Family Refutes False Reports Of Her Mother Indira Bhaduri's Death
'Avoid Misleading, Unverified Information': Jaya Bachchan’s Family Refutes False Reports Of Her Mother Indira Bhaduri's Death
'When Xi’s Thinking, Modi’s Linking, And Putin’s Just Sitting': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka's Humorous Take On Global Leadership Dynamics
'When Xi’s Thinking, Modi’s Linking, And Putin’s Just Sitting': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka's Humorous Take On Global Leadership Dynamics

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University In Greater...

Viral VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University In Greater...

IIT Delhi Announces MSc Research Programme In Healthcare Technology

IIT Delhi Announces MSc Research Programme In Healthcare Technology

College Board Organises India Global Higher Education Alliance Forum 2024

College Board Organises India Global Higher Education Alliance Forum 2024

West Bengal Schools To Remain Closed For Four Days Due To Cyclone Dana, Check List Of Affected...

West Bengal Schools To Remain Closed For Four Days Due To Cyclone Dana, Check List Of Affected...

Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 Postponed Due to Cyclone Dana, New Date Soon, Check Details

Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024 Postponed Due to Cyclone Dana, New Date Soon, Check Details