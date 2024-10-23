Viral VIDEO: Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University In Greater Noida

Violent Clash Erupts Between Group Of Students Outside Sharda University | X

Greater Noida: In a shocking incident, a major brawl erupted between two groups of students outside a well-known university in Greater Noida. The incident was caught on camera, and the video has been widely circulated on social media. In the video, students can be seen beating each other with sticks and rods after the violent clash broke out. The footage shows around 10-15 students hitting another student with sticks, rods, kicks, and punches, causing serious injuries to the victim.

There are reports that the incident occurred outside Sharda University, located at plot no. 32, 34, Knowledge Park III, Greater Noida. The brawl reportedly took place near gate no. 4 of the university campus. The video, which is going viral on social media, shows students brutally attacking another student who appears to have fallen to the ground.

They are seen hitting the student mercilessly with kicks, punches, and sticks. A few students are seen trying to separate the fighting groups. However, 2-3 individuals do not heed them and continue attacking the student. They can be seen in the video kicking the student repeatedly while trying to snatch a rod from him. The incident was captured on mobile phones by several spectators, and the video has since gone viral online.

There are reports that no formal complaint has been filed with the police regarding the matter. However, the police have stated that they are investigating the viral video and will take appropriate action.