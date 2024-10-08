Viral Video: Mumbai College Authorities Threaten Students Over ₹500 Annual Day Fee, Sparks Outrage

X @iamlegalwala

A college in Mumbai is facing backlash after threatening students who opted not to contribute ₹500 for an annual day celebration. A user named Legal Wala shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing a female authority shouting at students regarding the payment.

While the video has not been independently verified by The Free Press Journal, it has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place at Ashadeep Adhyapak Mahavidyalay, affiliated with Mumbai University in Nalasopara.

The caption accompanying the video reads, "The College Authority of Ashadeep Adhyapak B.ed College Tulinz Nalasopara, threatening students for not paying Rs. 500/- to celebrate annual day. It clearly seems extortion no action taken."

@Uni_Mumbai @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice @EduMinOfIndia @VoiceMiraBhy @CMOMaharashtra The College Authority of Ashadeep Adhyapak B.ed College Tulinz Nalasopara, threatening students for not paying Rs. 500/- to celebrate annual day. It clearly seems extortion no action taken. pic.twitter.com/BAeoeIlyl0 — Legal Wala (@iamlegalwala) October 7, 2024

"See the dadagiri of College Authorities on students, it's humiliation, defamation extortion, extortion. Kindly take cognizance in this matter, it's a matter of women safety, The female complainant threatened by the college management," the caption further reads.

Further complicating the situation, the user mentioned that a complaint was filed at Tulinz Police Station and Mira Road Police Station on August 11, 2024, but no action has been taken to date.

Complaint given at Tulinz Police Station & Mira Road Police station on 11th August 2024 but no action taken till today. The authorities of the college have also threatened the complainant in front of the police. The police still have not taken any steps. https://t.co/ywwW28Zqhs — Legal Wala (@iamlegalwala) October 7, 2024

"The authorities of the college have also threatened the complainant in front of the police. The police still have not taken any steps," the user added.

The video has raised serious concerns about student rights and the treatment of women within educational institutions.

This incident is not an isolated case. In the past, several educational institutions in Mumbai have faced allegations of coercive practices. In 2022, Vibgyor High School's Magarpatta and NIBM branches faced similar allegations for demanding Rs 1,000 from parents to participate in the annual day celebrations.