Maharishi University Hit-and-Run Case: Speeding SUV Rams Into Group Of Female Students; Watch Shocking Video

Viral Video: Hit-and-Run Incident at Noida's Maharishi University | Twitter @bstvlive

Noida: A hit-and-run incident occurred at Maharishi University in Sector-110, where a speeding Fortuner struck three girl students, causing two of them to fall on the road. The incident, captured in a viral video circulating on social media, reportedly took place five days ago. In response, the Kotwali Sector-39 police have filed a report, and efforts are underway to identify the driver based on the car's registration number.

B.Com student injured

Stuti, a first-year B.Com student at the university, was among the injured. According to her uncle, Anupam Tripathi, the accident transpired on December 30 when Stuti and her friends were standing on the university campus road, various local media reported.

A white Fortuner (SUV) approached from behind at high speed, colliding with Stuti and her friends. The impact was forceful, causing injuries to Stuti's head and other parts of her body. The injured students were admitted to a private hospital.

No immediate action was taken at the station level

Despite reporting the incident to the police, no immediate action was taken at the station level. Following the accident, Stuti returned to her home district, Varanasi. The 45-second viral video depicts several girls standing in a group, with a white car abruptly hitting them and fleeing the scene. The accused driver later returns, speeds away, and is pursued by onlookers in the video.

The driver is being identified based on the car number, and prompt action is being taken in the matter. Stuti, having sustained minor injuries, is currently at home.