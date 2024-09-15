 VIDEO: 'What Difference Does It Make', Little Girl’s Mind-Blowing Reason For Avoiding Studies Resurfaces
An old video of a little girl explaining why she avoids studying has resurfaced and gone viral. Her deep and funny take on the importance of studying has captivated and amused netizens online.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
article-image

A funny video of a little girl explaining why she doesn’t take her studies seriously is resurfacing again and has gone viral yet again. In the 46-second clip shared on, the girl is seen in a classroom being scolded by her teacher for not focusing on her studies.

In the video, the teacher scolds the little girls by asking, “You are not serious about your studies?”

The girl’s response is both funny and mind-blowing. She talks about how the Earth has been around for about 450 crore years, and humans have existed for 370 crore years. She wonders about the countless universes and galaxies, and mentions that Earth has over 200 countries.

She then points out that in the vast universe, she is just one of 1 trillion species and part of a huge population in India. She ends by asking, “How serious should I be? What difference does my existence make?”

Her thoughtful and humorous take on the importance of her studies has people laughing and amazed online yet again.

What Do Netizens Say?

Apart from the laughing emojis that filled the comment sections, many netizens expressed astonishment over how smart the girl is.

"She knows so much about the planet and the galaxies, this shows that the girl has studied and is indeed smart," a user commented on Instagram.

"Mind-blowing, so true analysis. Our education system has to change. We should not put education pressure at such a tender age. She should enjoy life and leanings together," opined another.

On the other hand, the little girl's apt answer raised eyebrows as several netizens wondered if the video was scripted.

"Seems to be a scripted play made for posting in media. Does not appear natural or spontaneous," read a comment.

"From the movement of eyes one can make out that kiddo is reading," wrote another user on 'X'.

Many other comments echoed similar sentiments.

