Video: UPSC Civil Services Rank 239 Holder Pavan Kumar Celebrates Victory Amidst Financial Struggles

X

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently announced the results for the 2023 Civil Service Examination, marking a milestone for aspirants nationwide. Among the achievers stood Pawan Kumar, securing the 239th rank in the prestigious exam. He cleared the UPSC exam on his third attempt.

His journey, characterised by perseverance and resilience, has captivated hearts across social media platforms. Social media users have filled the comment section with celebratory wishes on his achievement.

ये छप्पर और पीछे जो घर देख रहे हैं...पवन कुमार का है। पवन ने UPSC में 239वीं रैंक पाई है। पवन को छप्पर फाड़कर बधाई।

📍बुलंदशहर, उत्तर प्रदेश



VC : @Shahnawazreport pic.twitter.com/B3obqAm3bW — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 16, 2024

In a viral video shared by @SachinGuptaUP, Pawan can be seen celebrating his achievement with his family in their makeshift room. Hailing from the village of Raghunathpur in the Bulandshahr district, Pawan's triumph over financial adversity serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring civil servants facing similar challenges.

Pawan's father, Mukesh Kumar, is a farmer, while his mother, Suman, manages their household affairs. The family, struggling to afford two square meals a day, epitomizes the resilience of rural India. Despite the odds stacked against them, Pawan's determination remained unwavering, as reported by The Nation Hindi.

Read Also UPSC CSE 2023 Results: 11 Women Among 31 Jamia Millia Candidates Crack UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023

Pawan's journey to success began with his education at a Navodaya school, followed by graduation from Allahabad University. His pursuit of excellence led him to the bustling streets of Delhi, where he enrolled in a coaching centre to prepare for the Civil Services examination.

The video proves that despite facing financial trouble, Kumar cleared UPSC exam.