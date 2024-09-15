VIDEO: Student-Teacher Duo’s Swag Dance To ‘UP Wala Thumka’ Takes Internet By Storm

Instagram

A video that is making rounds on social media, featuring a student-teacher pair enjoying a little dance and showing off their moves has gone viral. The songs that the two of them are grooving to is Bollywood's hit "UP Wala Thumka" by Govinda. The video is reportedly from a celebration at the OP Jindal University in Chhattisgarh. Managing to grab the attention on the internet, the video has now collected over 9 million views and more than 1.5 million likes.

The video starts with the student showcasing his dance skills solo. Dressed in matching black shirts and trousers, he impresses the crowd with his dance moves. The teacher later joins him on stage. Later in the video, the teacher adds to the flair by donning sunglasses in a style.

Together, they dazzle the audience, who responds with enthusiastic applause and cheers.

Social Media Reacts

The video has garnered numerous positive reactions online. Many users have taken to the comments to express their delight, with several users praising the teacher's moves. One user commented, "Their moves are so refined," while another said, "Such an amazing performance by the teacher."

Read Also Watch: Dance Video Of Two Students From Kota NEET Coaching Center Goes Viral

Several viewers expressed a wish for a similar friendship with their teachers, with comments such as, "I wish to have such a cool professor and share such a bond with him."

Humorous remarks also surfaced, including, "Born to be a dancer, forced to be a teacher."

The comment section was also filled with many comments from the 'Gen Z's' users.

Expressing delight in their very own language, a GenZ user wrote, "Sir ate and left no crumbs", while another user added, "Teacher ate the show."