 VIDEO: Student Jumps From Third Floor Of College Building During Teachers' Day Celebration In Assam; 'Severely Injured'
A student at Anundoram Borooah Academy in Pathsala, Assam, jumped from the third floor of the college and has sustained severe injuries. The reasons behind the jump are unknown.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Screengrab | X/@Sasanka140

Assam: In a shocking video, a young male student is seen jumping off a college building in Assam on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

The incident purportedly took place at Anundoram Borooah Academy in Pathsala, Assam. The student jumped from the third floor of the institution's building while the Teacher's Day 2024 celebrations were underway.

In the video, the student is standing in the space outside the window, and a crowd of more than 200 students has gathered below. Teachers are also present at the scene. The young student makes a short run and then jumps, landing straight on the ground. An atmosphere of concern and tension can be seen spreading across the area and among those who witnessed the incident. The reason why the young student took this drastic step is currently unknown.

The video has taken social media by storm, with many netizens expressing concerns about the student's condition. He has been transferred to a hospital in the area and is currently receiving the required treatment, according to the caption on the 'X' post. However, his condition remains critical, as he has suffered severe injuries.

As stated in the caption on the 'X' post, "During Teachers' Day celebrations on Thursday, a student from Anundoram Borooah Academy in Pathsala, Assam, jumped from the third floor of the school building. Currently, he is undergoing treatment. The reasons behind the student's drastic action remain unclear at this time."

