VIDEO: 'No Teachers For Class 11 & 12' Student's Plea For Teachers At Chhattisgarh School Goes Viral...

The video has sparked outrage among netizens. | X- @ambedkariteIND

A video has gone viral on social media, showcasing students from Govt Higher Secondary School Ahiwara, Chhattisgarh, crying and pleading for teachers in their class.

The video, shared by @ambedkariteIND, has sparked outrage among netizens.

Aarti Sahu, a student who has just passed to class 12, narrates the struggles of her entire class. "We haven't had teachers in our class for the past two years. We some how managed to pass class 11, but now we're facing board exams. How are we supposed to prepare without teachers?"

#Chattisgarh People of oppressive castes cannot understand this pain. This is the pain of our children. They want to study but due to the failures of the government, the future of the children is in danger. People with Brahmin genes cannot bear this pain for even a minute.... pic.twitter.com/jsD8WTmKnu — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) September 4, 2024

Despite approaching authorities, they were rebuked and dismissed.

The students had approached the Collector's office, seeking help, but were redirected to the D/O, who promised to arrange teachers within two days. However, when they reached out to him, they were shooed away. "Who taught you to write an application? " the D/O sir asked rudely, dismissing their plea.

As per the girl, the school has only four teachers, catering to classes 9 and 10, leaving the students of classes 11 and 12 without guidance.

As the video spreads on social media, netizens are expressing their anger and disappointment at the system's failure to provide basic education facilities.

One user shared the video, lashing out at the irony of celebrating Teachers' Day amidst such neglect:

X- @swmyrmsh

"Her raw pain at being rebuked unprovoked by casteist abuses by an authority who is meant to do his job. A private school student has at least 8 teachers at any given time. Do the #MATH. Go on, celebrate #TeachersDay tomorrow at your child's school. That's #Privilege"