 Video: Illegal Tobacco Sale Near Mumbai School, X User Alleges; Police Seek Exact Location
Mumbai police are investigating and have asked for the exact location. The sale of tobacco products near educational institutions is illegal under the COTPA Act. Action has been taken against 3,59,130 shops so far.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
The post, however, fails to specify the exact location. | X- @AakashMish68810

Mumbai: A video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) has drawn attention to an alleged illegal tobacco sale operation, sparking a call to action from Mumbai police.

The video depicts a man, identified as Dinesh Gaud Panvala, selling tobacco near a school. The post, which has gone viral, alleges that this sale occurs near Billabong International School.

The caption of the post reads: "This person, namely Dinesh Gaud Panvala, runs an illegal tobacco shop selling products to small children near Billabong International School."

The caption of the post, however, fails to specify which of the four Billabong International School branches is affected. The branches are located in Malad, Juhu, Andheri, and Mulund.

Mumbai police commented

In an effort to investigate the matter further, Mumbai police commented on the post, asking the user to share the exact address and location.

"The address mentioned is not sufficient. Please share the exact location," Mumbai police commented on the post.

As per Section 6 of COTPA Act (amended) Act “no person shall sell, offer for sale, or permit sale of, cigarette or any other tobacco product — to or by any person who is under 21 years of age and in an area within a radius of one hundred metres of any educational institution. As per the data provided by the states and UTs so far action has been initiated against 3,59,130 shops under COTPA.

