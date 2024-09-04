Mumbai: Mount Mary International School, Bandra Approved After Mosque Proposal Rejected; Controversy Over Use Of Christian Name

Mount Mary International School: New school approved after mosque plan rejected | File Image

Mumbai: The Mount Mary Church, Bandra, and the Archdiocese of Bombay are contemplating legal action after a Muslim trust inaugurated a school project in the area named after the church last month. The school is proposed on land where plans for a mosque have been opposed by residents who feel that the trust has proposed a school with a Catholic name.

Strangely, Ashish Shelar, the Bandra MLA who inaugurated the project last month had, in 2022, asked the local municipal office to stop construction work because the project could affect peace in the St. John Baptist neighbourhood. Shelar has now explained his change of stand by saying that the mosque proposal was rejected and the application for the school has been approved.

The proposed school on St John Baptist Road, near the Mount Mary Steps, is named 'Mount Mary International School' but the Mount Mary Church or the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount runs a school in the vicinity by the name Mount Mary High School.

The local community said that the name is not only causing confusion among donors but has raised the question of whether a non-Christian group can use a name that suggests that the institution is Christian. The city's Catholics have asked the Archbishop of Bombay, Cardinal Oswald Gracias, and the Mount Mary Church to intervene.

Alphi D'Souza of the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat, an association of East Indian Catholics who began the Mount Mary religious tradition, said that any institution with a Christian name should ideally take approval from the local Catholic Church hierarchy and also display pictures and install statues dedicated to the Catholics devotion in the institution premises.

Mount Mary Church said they have received complaints and are looking into the matter. "It is a concern that they are using the name Mount Mary as its a name associated with the Mount Mary Church. We are consulting a legal option on the course of follow-up action," said Father Sunder Albuquerque, vice-rector at the church.

Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the archdiocese, said, "They have brought it to the attention of the Archbishop and we are looking into the matter to seek what legal remedies we can take."

Locals said the name proposed for the new school is confusing. One resident is reported to have donated money to the Mount Mary Educational Trust thinking the money was going to the school run by the basilica. "What if the Mount Mary Church wants to start an international section in future? s an old by the same name Mount Mary School run by Catholic missionaries. "In the future if the church decides to add an international school, will this not create confusion?, asked Keith Pereira, a resident.

The proposed construction on the plot had been opposed by residents who had said that the road was too narrow and the plot too small to accommodate a school or religious building.

Following a meeting with the residents, on March 2, 2022, Shelar posted on X: BP approved the proposal of redevelopment for use of illegal religious purpose by which peace of St. John Baptist neighbourhood was in danger, so asked for enquiry & cancellation of proposal!.

In the same month, a stop work notice was issued to the Mount Mary Educational Trust. However, on August 9, 2024, Shelar posted a message on microblogging site X, saying: :Today, I performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming Mount Mary International School in my Vandre West Assembly Constituency. Had a great time interacting with everyone present and extended my best wishes for this world-class institution taking shape.'

In reply to our query, Shekar explained in a message: 'Earlier religious structure was approved and citizens opposed so it was stayed by BMC on request of residents and my representation. Now the landlord changed the plan and come up with school proposal and the said is approved by BMC as per DCR.'

Residents, however, feel that the school plans have been added to skip over the objections to the mosque. "The place is already used as a mosque. There is a madrassa (religious school). As there is opposition to this, they have named it after Mount Mary to get permissions," said Neil Pereira, a resident.

There are also allegations the builders paid a premium in 2021 to get approval for the rejected old plans. This newspaper called up the Mount Mary Educational Trust for their response to the allegations. The reporter was told that the school was under construction and there was no official person to contact. We were told that the trust will contact us later. The deed for the trust says it was registered in 2015 by Mohammed Jamil Hasham Ghadai with seven trustees.

Inputs from Rucha Kanolkar

Bajirao Patil, Deputy Chief Engineer of BMC’s Building and Proposal Department Western Suburbs said, “This plan was approved only after receiving clearance from the Municipal Commissioner. All concerns related to the plot, including those from the Fire Brigade and other relevant authorities, were thoroughly addressed before granting approval.

The civic body issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the developer in 2021, and the structure has since received a Completion Certificate (CC). There are no irregularities. The proposal was specifically for the construction of a school across all floors, with classrooms detailed in the plans. The approval granted is strictly for a school.”