Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's Call for Educational Paradigm Shift: Embracing Innovation and Diverse Career Paths

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has stirred the educational discourse by asserting that coaching classes should not be regarded as temples of knowledge but rather as perpetuators of a "status quo" mindset. His remarks, made during the convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi National Open University, highlight the need for a paradigm shift in how students approach education and career aspirations.

Encouraging innovation through unconventional thinking

Dhankhar's address emphasised the importance of fostering innovation by thinking outside the box. He urged students to break free from conventional paths and explore diverse opportunities beyond competitive examinations for government positions. According to Dhankhar, true intellectual exposition arises from challenging existing norms, rather than conforming to them.

In a rapidly changing job market, Dhankhar underscored the importance of embracing diverse career paths. He noted the increasing trend of individuals in civil services venturing into fields such as entrepreneurship, agriculture, and marketing. This shift reflects the evolving nature of career opportunities and the need for students to adapt and explore new avenues.

Empowering Students to think creatively

Dhankhar's message encourages students to cultivate a mindset of creativity and fearlessness. He urged them to use their minds as incubators for groundbreaking ideas, rather than succumbing to doubts and insecurities. By challenging the status quo and embracing innovation, students can unlock their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

As educational paradigms continue to evolve, Dhankhar's insights prompt a reevaluation of traditional notions surrounding coaching classes and educational systems at large. His remarks serve as a call to action for students to adopt a proactive stance towards their learning journey, emphasizing the value of critical thinking and creativity in shaping a successful and fulfilling career path.

