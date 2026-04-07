Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Hails IGNOU As Transformative Force In India's Higher Education System, Empowering Millions Through Distance Learning

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan | File Pic

New Delhi: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday described the Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, as a pillar of India's open and distance learning ecosystem and said it is "an institution that has played a transformative role in expanding higher education in the country".

He was speaking as the chief guest at the 39th convocation of IGNOU, held at its Baba Sahib Ambedkar Convention Centre in Maidan Garhi.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu was the guest of honour.

"IGNOU's journey since 1985 has been truly remarkable. It has extended learning opportunities to all sections, including working individuals, students in remote and rural areas, financially disadvantaged learners, and women," the Vice President said.

Pointing out that 58 per cent of graduates at the ceremony were women, he said, "That is a great achievement." Radhakrishnan will also confer PhD degrees and gold medals upon students at the convocation.

The event was also virtually attended by several dignitaries, including Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa.

IGNOU, established in 1985, is a leading distance learning institution in India known for providing flexible and affordable higher education. The university currently serves over three million students through a wide network of regional study centres, offering diverse programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

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