Vedanta Launches V-Volunteer Nationwide Platform For Students And Citizens To Join Grassroots Social Impact Initiatives

Vedanta Launches V-Volunteer Nationwide Platform For Students AAnd Citizens To Join Grassroots Social Impact Initiatives |

Mumbai: Vedanta Group has launched V-Volunteer, a nationwide social impact volunteering platform aimed at enabling students, citizens, institutions and communities to participate in the company’s grassroots development initiatives across nearly 20 states in India.

Growing public interest in volunteering

The initiative has been introduced amid growing public interest in volunteering and increasing demand for meaningful opportunities to contribute to social change. The platform is designed to bring together Vedanta employees, business partners, families and external volunteers under a common framework for community engagement.

The digital platform offers a single interface through which volunteers can explore, register and participate in a wide range of initiatives across Vedanta’s operational regions and its network of Nand Ghars — modernised anganwadis focused on women and child development.

Digital interface & Nand Ghars network

Volunteers will be able to engage in activities including teaching children, mentoring students, conducting health and nutrition awareness programmes, supporting cleanliness and plantation drives, promoting digital literacy, assisting in skill-development workshops, participating in animal welfare initiatives and coaching sports activities.

According to the company, more than 20 volunteering opportunities are currently live across various locations, with additional programmes expected to be added regularly.

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Designed to be flexible and accessible, the platform supports multiple formats of engagement ranging from virtual volunteering and short one-hour assignments to immersive field engagements lasting several days. It also incorporates digital tracking of volunteer hours, participation records, impact documentation and certification, creating what the company described as a transparent and structured volunteering ecosystem.

Commenting on the launch, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd. and Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd. said, “At Vedanta, giving back is in our DNA. Our purpose extends far beyond business and reflects in the communities we impact and uplift. With the launch of V-Volunteer, we are bringing together our entire ecosystem — employees, families, partners, and external stakeholders alike — under a shared mission of creating meaningful impact.”

Vedanta stated that it invested ₹422 crore in social impact initiatives during FY26, positively affecting nearly 70 lakh lives globally.

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