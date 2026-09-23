VBA Leader Sujat Ambedkar Questions IIT Bombay’s Role In Sahil Wakode Death, Seeks Independent Probe |

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) youth leader Sujat Ambedkar has raised questions over the role of IIT Bombay in the death of student Sahil Wakode and called for an impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case.

Ambedkar Questions Institute’s Initial Statement

In a post on X, Ambedkar said IIT Bombay is not an investigative agency and alleged that it was institutionally inappropriate for the institute to issue a public statement linking the student's death to an alleged examination cheating incident before an independent investigation had been conducted.

Release the footage, name the sources or STFU!@MumbaiPolice how is a fraud journalist leaking said ‘leads’ about a sensetive case?

Or is the Home Ministry attempting a cover-up? https://t.co/oXzlOEDjl1 — Sujat Ambedkar (@Sujat_Ambedkar) September 22, 2026

Ambedkar said that an official version formed hastily and without an independent probe could create a perception about the facts and potentially harm the reputation of the deceased student. He further said that following the institute's statement, some sections of the media and social media had treated the version as the final truth, while the demand for an impartial and time-bound investigation had taken a back seat.

Demand For Evidence Preservation And Accountability

He also called for an impartial inquiry into the allegations of caste-based insults made by Sahil Wakode’s family. According to Ambedkar, the allegations should not be dismissed without investigation and the relevant evidence and circumstances should be examined.

As part of his efforts in the matter, Ambedkar is scheduled to visit IIT Bombay in Mumbai on September 23. According to the information available, he will meet the institute’s Dean at around 4 pm and seek answers regarding the institution’s role and the statement issued after Sahil’s death.

Ambedkar has called for an independent investigation, preservation of evidence and institutional accountability to ensure justice for Sahil Wakode. He also said that focusing on allegations of examination cheating or making reservation the central issue of the case, instead of concentrating on the investigation, would not be appropriate.

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