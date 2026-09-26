Vadakara MDMA Case: Arrested Teacher Allegedly Stabbed By Partner Near Police Station While Reporting Under Bail Conditions | X

Kozhikode: A teacher who was arrested in connection with an MDMA peddling case was allegedly stabbed by her partner near the Vadakara police station here on Saturday, police said.

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Keerthana K C, one of the three teachers arrested in the MDMA peddling case, had gone to the police station to comply with a bail condition requiring her to sign there twice a week, police said.

According to police, her partner Vineesh allegedly attacked her with a knife near the entrance to the police station compound when she arrived there on Saturday morning as directed by the court.

Keerthana, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, was taken to Vadakara Taluk Hospital and later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, officials said.

Police took Vineesh into custody immediately after the attack and moved him inside the station.

The Vadakara MDMA case involved three teachers—Keerthana, Kavya and Neeshma.

Keerthana, a teacher at Perambra Block Resource Centre (BRC), was the second accused in the case.

The High Court granted bail to Keerthana last week.

Kavya was granted bail on Friday but is yet to be released from Kozhikode Sub Jail. She is expected to be released after completing the necessary formalities on Saturday.

The exact reason for the attack is not yet clear, police said.

Vineesh had been living with Keerthana, but the two were not legally married, according to information available.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy or molly, is a banned psychoactive drug.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)