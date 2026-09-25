AIIMS Jodhpur Resident Doctors Launch Indefinite Strike After 31-Year-Old PG Doctor’s Suspected Suicide, Demand Work Reforms | Video | X / IANS

Jaipur: Resident doctors at AIIMS Jodhpur went on an indefinite strike following the alleged suicide of a postgraduate resident doctor. The AIIMS administration has formed a committee to investigate the incident.

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31-year-old first-year postgraduate resident doctor Dr. Raj Naresh Yadav, in the Department of Anaesthesia at AIIMS Jodhpur, died by suspected suicide on Tuesday, September 22. His body was found in the washroom attached to the restroom of his department.

Following the incident, the resident doctors called for an indefinite strike, raising concerns regarding severe work toxicity, long hours, and alleged denial of leave despite being unwell.

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The protesting doctors demanded systematic reforms in work conditions, accountability from the administration, the resignation of the institute's executive director, and compensation for the grieving family.More than 24 hours after the incident, AIIMS Jodhpur issued a statement on its social media handles late Wednesday night, expressing condolences and announcing an internal committee to examine the circumstances of the death along with the police investigation into the case.

"The institute expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic and untimely demise of Dr. Raj Naresh Yadav, a postgraduate student in the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care at AIIMS Jodhpur. The police are investigating the matter. An internal inquiry committee, chaired by the Dean of Academics, has been formed to investigate the circumstances of the unfortunate incident," said the institute.

It also acknowledged concerns raised by resident doctors regarding working conditions, duty hours, and other issues related to the discharge of their responsibilities.

The institute said a separate committee had been constituted to examine the complaints and requested representatives of the resident doctors to submit their suggestions. It assured them that their concerns would be examined and resolved at the earliest, while urging them to resume duties in the interest of patient safety and professional responsibility.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a condolence meeting was held at the OPD block where a faculty team held talks with the protesting residents and agreed to their concerns regarding duty hours, according to the doctors. However, the residents remained firm on their other demands, including a public apology, compensation, and the resignation of the director.