Vaayu 2026: NMIMS Students To Lead Three-Day Mega Fest From February 25 To 27 |

The Spirit of Vaayu: A Decade of Empowerment

At the Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce (ASMSOC), NMIMS, something extraordinary happens when the festival season arrives. The campus transforms into a powerhouse of ambition and creativity. This isn't just about a festival. It’s about a massive student workforce of 500 people working tirelessly behind the scenes to prove that when you give students a platform, they don't just participate, they lead.

Under our tagline, "Get Empowered," Vaayu has grown into a national phenomenon. It’s where theoretical classroom knowledge meets the high stakes reality of management and execution. This year, the energy is reaching a fever pitch as the fest is set to take place from the 25th to the 27th of February across the Mukesh Patel building and the JVPD grounds.

The Engine Behind the Magic

To pull off an event of this scale, our workforce is organized into two distinct parts: Administrative and Events. The administrative side builds the essential foundation, handling everything from the festival's infrastructure and corporate collaborations to the safety and digital presence of the event. On the other hand, the event departments curate the on-ground experience, designing the competitions and performances that define the Vaayu journey for every participant.

A National Stage for Talent

Vaayu is a melting pot of talent that draws participation from the most prestigious institutions across the country. We host contingents from various regions, creating a diverse environment where different perspectives and skills collide. This wide reach is what elevates the level of competition and makes the festival a truly national platform.

More Than Just Competition

The experience at Vaayu isn't limited to the competitive event schedule. In our admin area, the energy never truly stops. We have various performances that take place in the other evenings of the festival, ensuring that whether you are in the Mukesh Patel building or at the JVPD grounds, there is always something to witness.

From our Pronites that have seen the likes of Ritviz, Anuv Jain, Armaan Malik, and Shaan, to The Forefront which has hosted leaders like Shri Javed Akhtar, Smt. Smriti Irani, and Shri Vishwas Nangre Patil, Vaayu remains a legacy of dialogue and celebration. At the end of the day, it’s about the bonds formed during the months of work. Whether you are leading a team or volunteering for the first time, you learn what it means to be part of something bigger than yourself.

Get Empowered. That’s not just a slogan. At Vaayu, it’s our reality.