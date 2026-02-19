NTA Released JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2026: Check Download Link, Objection Process & Key Details Here

JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Answer Key: The JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 answer keys for BArch and BPlanning have been made available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today. The provisional answer key and response sheet are now available for candidates who took the test. Students need to enter their application number and password in order to view and download the documents.

NTA has made the response sheets available in addition to the provisional answer key, allowing candidates to estimate their likely scores by comparing their recorded answers with the official key.

JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Answer Key: How to Download the JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Answer Key (BArch & BPlanning)

Follow these steps to download the answer key:

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Select the "JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key 2026" link.

Enter your application number, password, and birthdate to log in.

The answer key PDF that was released by NTA will show up on the screen.

Get your score estimate by downloading the PDF

JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Answer Key: How to Raise an Objection?

Candidates are advised to check both the provisional answer key and the response sheet for accuracy

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in/ to visit the official website.

Select "Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key.

Click Submit after entering the displayed Captcha Code and logging in with your Application Number and Password.

Choose "Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key" once more.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Question IDs (January 2026) will appear on the screen sequentially for: 25 + 50 math/aptitude test questions make up Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) consists of 25 + 50 + 25 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in the areas of mathematics, aptitude testing, and planning.

The official response announced by NTA is indicated by the ID displayed in the "Correct Option" column.

To contest any response, check the box next to one or more Option IDs from the following four columns.

Click "Save your claim and move to next screen" after choosing your challenge for either the Mathematics/Aptitude Test (Paper 2A) or the Mathematics/Aptitude Test/Planning (Paper 2B).

You will see a preview of every Option ID that you have contested.

Click "Finally pay the fee and save your claim."

Select your preferred payment method and use a debit card, credit card, or net banking to pay the non-refundable fee of ₹200 for each question that is challenged.

JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Answer Key: What's Next?

NTA will examine all objections and make the final answer key available following the challenge window's conclusion. This final key will then be used to prepare the JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 results. After the scorecards are posted on jeemain.nta.nic.in, candidates can download them.