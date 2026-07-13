Uzbekistan Student Murder: ABVP Seeks NIA Probe Into Savariya Basant's Killing, Alleges Organised Conversion Network | X

Thiruvananthapuram: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the murder of Indian medical student Savariya Basant in Uzbekistan, alleging that the case may involve an organised criminal network linked to religious conversion and extremist ideology.

In a statement, the student organisation expressed grief over the death of Basant, who was studying at Bukhara State Medical Institute.

Referring to information available in the public domain, ABVP claimed that the student had allegedly been subjected to sustained pressure to convert her religion and was murdered after repeatedly resisting such attempts.

The organisation said that the incident should not be treated as an ordinary criminal case and called for a comprehensive investigation into all possible aspects, including the existence of an organised network, financial links and any international connections.

It added that those found guilty should face the strictest punishment under the law.

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The demand comes in the backdrop of a resolution adopted during ABVP's National Executive Council meeting in Bhubaneswar titled "Curbing Organised Criminal and Jihadi Mindset Behind the Exploitation of Women and Religious Conversion".

The resolution said that organised attempts involving alleged "Love Jihad", deception, false identity, psychological coercion, cyber blackmail and coordinated networks targeting women for exploitation and religious conversion posed a serious challenge to national security and social harmony.

ABVP also urged the Ministry of External Affairs to work closely with the Indian Embassy and authorities in Uzbekistan to ensure a swift investigation and prosecution of the accused through diplomatic and legal channels.

It sought the creation of a stronger security and support mechanism for Indian students studying abroad, particularly women.

The organisation reiterated its demand for a stringent national legal framework to deal with organised crimes involving exploitation of women, fraudulent religious conversion and cyber blackmail.

It also called for fast-track judicial processes, stronger investigative mechanisms, awareness campaigns in educational institutions and expanded women empowerment initiatives such as Mission Sahasi.

ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said the student's death was tragic and deserved a thorough investigation.

He added that if evidence established the involvement of any organised extremist network, the entire conspiracy should be exposed, while stressing that ensuring the dignity, safety and constitutional rights of women remained the government's responsibility.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)