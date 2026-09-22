Uttarakhand School's Shocking Anti-Mobile Exercise Leaves Students Crying, Screaming; Probe Ordered | X @Singh76723975

A school in Uttarakhand has faced official scrutiny after an anti-mobile phone exercise terrified students, leaving several of them crying and screaming. The incident occurred at Adarsh India Montessori School in Biria Majhola, Khatima, in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Student Blindfolded To Simulate Severe Eye Injury

The school had designed the activity to caution children about prolonged smartphone use and excessive screen time. During the exercise, a student was blindfolded with bandages, while red-coloured liquid was placed around his eyes to give the impression of a severe injury.

The child then told his classmates that excessive mobile phone use had resulted in doctors removing both his eyes. The claim triggered panic among the students, with several children bursting into tears and screaming in fear.

A video of the activity later surfaced on social media, showing students repeatedly saying they would not use mobile phones again and promising to stay away from them.

School Intended To Warn Against Excessive Screen Time

The school sought to use the exercise as a practical demonstration of the possible consequences of excessive screen exposure, particularly for children who spend significant amounts of time gaming or browsing social media.

However, the approach came under criticism after it caused considerable distress among the students. The video subsequently reached local authorities, prompting officials to order an inquiry into the matter.

Officials Order Inquiry Into School Activity

Udham Singh Nagar District Education Officer Harendra Kumar Mishra instructed the Basic Education Officer to examine the incident and take appropriate action based on the findings.

Khatima Sub-Divisional Magistrate Tushar Saini also acknowledged concerns over activities that may frighten children. He said the school management had been advised against conducting programmes that could have an adverse impact on students.

Authorities said any further action would be determined once the investigation report is submitted.