Uttarakhand Police Seize Counterfeit NCERT Books Worth ₹10 Crore In Udham Singh Nagar | Representative Image

Dehradun: Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar police have intercepted a massive consignment of counterfeit NCERT books valued at approximately ₹10 crore as part of a statewide crackdown on fake educational materials, the Police Headquarters of Uttarakhand informed ANI.

This action is part of an ongoing campaign against counterfeit materials being conducted by the Uttarakhand Police, according to an official statement on Tuesday. A significant breakthrough was achieved in Udham Singh Nagar district, where a large quantity of fake NCERT books was recovered.

The Director General of Police, Deepam Seth, has announced a reward of ₹20,000 for the police team involved in the operation, which is the Police Headquarters of Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, marking a historic milestone in the modernisation of India's judicial and law-enforcement system, Uttarakhand secured the first position in the national implementation of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 2.0, according to data up to January 2026.

This achievement reflects the visionary guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his commitment to building a technology-driven justice system.

According to the latest CCTNS/ICJS Progress Dashboard of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Uttarakhand has ranked first at the national level with an outstanding score of 93.46. The performance of the top five states in the national ranking has been highly commendable: Uttarakhand leads with 93.46, followed by Haryana with 93.41, Assam with 93.16, Sikkim with 91.82, and Madhya Pradesh with 90.55.

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Uttarakhand's success is the result of the effective leadership and continuous monitoring by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. To ensure the implementation of the new laws--Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)--on the ground, the Chief Minister personally took charge.CM Dhami held continuous review meetings with senior government officials as well as field officers at the district level.

This top-to-bottom monitoring helped in resolving technical challenges in time and enabled the police department to successfully adapt to the new legal framework.

The foundation of this achievement lies in the "One Data, One Entry" mechanism under ICJS 2.0. Through this system, seamless data flow has been ensured among Police (CCTNS), e-Courts, e-Prisons, e-Prosecution, and e-Forensics. Once data is entered, it becomes instantly available to all concerned departments, reducing paperwork and accelerating the disposal of cases.

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