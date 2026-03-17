UPSC Rank 440: Bihar Motivational Speaker Arrested By Cop Who Once Interviewed Him

Bihar: Police in Sheikhpura, Bihar, have arrested Ranjeet Yadav, a fake topper who claimed to have ranked 440th in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. The youth, a Fatehpur village resident in the Mahuli police station area, was arrested on Monday night. Following Yadav's false claim, police and local leaders came to honor him, but when the truth was revealed, he was arrested on charges of misleading people.

Ranjeet arrested for falsely claiming to have secured 440th rank in UPSC!!

The same station officer who had conducted the interview of the fake IAS officer is the one who arrested him.



pic.twitter.com/FbKtxsnkZl — Bihar_se_hai (@Bihar_se_hai) March 17, 2026

According to various reports, the same station officer who interviewed the fake IAS officer Ranjeet arrested him.

Men's organization protested the arrest of Ranjit Yadav

NCM India, an organization dedicated to men's rights, has protested Yadav's arrest. The organization wrote on Twitter that Shikha Jatav of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, and Akanksha Singh of Ara, Bihar, falsely claimed to have secured the 113th rank and 301st rank, respectively, but they were not arrested. The organization questioned why Ranjit was arrested for the same crime when the women weren't arrested. "Arrest all or none," the organization said.

Shikha Jatav from Bulandshahr in UP falsely claimed that she secured AIR 113 in UPSC but no one arrested her.

Akanksha Singh from Arrah in Bihar falsely claimed that she secured AIR 301 in UPSC but no one arrested her.

But Ranjit Yadav from Shekhpura in Bihar who falsely claimed… https://t.co/3la5R2aZWg pic.twitter.com/7jXxuaO2dU — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) March 17, 2026

Who is Ranjeeth Yadav?

Rajeenth Yadav of Bihar falsely claimed to have secured the 440th rank in the prestigious Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2025 results. The claim reportedly sparked local celebrations and media coverage. However, a subsequent verification of the official merit list revealed that Rank 440 belonged to another candidate from Chikballapur, Karnataka. After the discrepancy was discovered, police allegedly summoned Ranjeet Yadav to the station and requested that he bring documents such as his Aadhaar card and UPSC admit card for verification. According to reports, after receiving the police call, he allegedly switched off his phone and fled the village.

Ranjeeth Went Viral For His Motivational Speech

After the fraud allegations, Ranjit's motivational video, shared by Sheikhpura Lives, went viral on social media.

The "motivational" speech by Ranjeet Yadav from Bihar who fraudulently claimed he secured 440 rank in the UPSC 2025. pic.twitter.com/ZWdVjW3c1M https://t.co/YiyHNyXG4E — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 12, 2026

In the video shared by the X user Piyush Rai, he stated that ”Life is a long journey, but there is only one test in it—to keep your focus on the goal. You must only look at your goal and where it is. When your goal is visible to you, reaching the destination becomes easier. But if you cannot see your goal, then even after making a thousand attempts, you will not achieve anything. Whether it is your mother, father, or anyone else guiding you, it will not matter unless your own thinking changes and you decide that you must reach your destination. Say to God, "You do not have to write my destiny. I will write it myself." Work so hard that one day destiny itself says: "Even if I was late, I always belonged to you."

The fraud incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users emphasizing how quickly misinformation about prestigious exams can spread without proper verification.