Uttarakhand: Failed Agniveer recruitment exam, youth dies by suicide

Agniveer is conducted by the government of India to recruit soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers into the three services of the armed forces. |

Dehradhun: According to authorities, a 20-year-old Agniveer candidate allegedly died by suicide in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district by drinking poison after failing the military recruiting exam, Agniveer test.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, and state cabinet minister Chandan Ramdas called the family of the young man, Kamlesh Goswami, to offer their condolences and reassure them that the state government will do everything in its power to assist them. Goswami, a local of Malladesh village in the vicinity of Kapkot, was rushed to the hospital as his condition worsened, according to the police on Wednesday.

The family members claimed that he had spent a lot of time preparing for Agniveer recruiting and was sad to not be selected, according to the police. He also made a video of himself crying while discussing his failed exam attempt before taking the drastic action.

According to police, the event is being looked into. According to a spokeswoman for the government, the chief minister offered condolences to the youth's family and spoke to them after the incident. Throughout the session, he gave the parents of Goswami his word that the state would do everything in its power to assist the grieving family.