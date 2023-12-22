Uttar Pradesh to Introduce Animation and Photoshop Lessons in Schools Under NEP-2020 | Representative Photo

In an effort to empower students with diverse skills from an early age, the government-run upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh, totaling more than 44,000, are set to introduce lessons in animation, Photoshop, banner and project model creation, as well as album and video production starting from Class 6, according to a report by HT.

This initiative aligns with the changes introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, which encompasses significant alterations to the curriculum, including the subject of painting. These modifications are slated for implementation in the academic session starting 2024-25, as per officials from the state basic education department.

To facilitate this transition, a five-day teachers' training workshop commenced on December 18 at the State Institute of Education (SIE)-Prayagraj, a unit of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Lucknow. This workshop will be conducted in five phases with various batches of teachers until February 2.

Under this innovative initiative, students will learn to command computers to translate their instructions into creative outputs. Computer graphics, transforming the physical labor of art production into mental labor, enables artists to actively participate in decisions related to color combinations, subject selection, and backgrounds.

Principal of SIE-Prayagraj, Naval Kishore, told HT that according to NEP-2020, 60% of knowledge is to be imparted through books, with the remaining 40% through e-learning. The training module introduced aims to enhance e-learning-based knowledge by employing activity-based methods, fostering life skills, self-reliance, and an entrepreneurial spirit among students in Classes 6 to 8.