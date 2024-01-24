Uttar Pradesh Schools to Observe Holiday on Hazrat Ali's Birth Anniversary

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a statewide holiday for all schools, both government and private, from Nursery to Class 12th, on January 25, 2024. The decision is made in observance of Muhammad Hazrat Ali's Birth Anniversary. This move follows the previous closure of all offices, schools, and colleges in the state on January 22, in response to the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Official notice confirms

The official notice, issued by the Education Department, confirms that on Thursday, January 25, schools across Uttar Pradesh will remain closed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Muhammad Hazrat Ali. The notice emphasizes that this closure applies to all schools, both government and private, catering to students from pre-nursery to class 12th.

The announcement also impacts certain districts in North India, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, and North Madhya Pradesh, where cold wave conditions prevail. Due to the challenging weather, the district magistrate of Agra has ordered a holiday for students up to class 8, extending the break until January 27. The school hours for classes 9 to 12 in this region have been adjusted to operate between 10.30 AM to 3.30 PM during this period.

Weather-driven adjustments in learning

In Lucknow, the District Magistrate has issued instructions for online classes to continue until January 27. Additionally, schools have been directed to install room heaters in classrooms to ensure the comfort of students amid the cold weather. These measures aim to balance the educational needs of the students with the challenges posed by the prevailing weather conditions.