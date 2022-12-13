Uttar Pradesh: Rajpal Yadav 'accidentally' hits student amid shooting; complaint filed |

Prayagraj: Legendary actor Rajpal Yadav, while shooting for a film in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, accidentally hit a student. The actor was riding a scooter to shoot for his role when he collided with a student, the police stated.

The student filed a complaint at the Colonelganj police about the incident and alleged ill behaviour by the shooting crew.

Rajpal Yadav, too, lodged a complaint claiming that the student along with some people was trying to interrupt the shooting, which was being conducted with the permission of the district administration.

Station House Officer, Colonelganj police station, Ram Mohan Rai said that the actor was riding an old scooter. Rai added that the actor lost control and hit the student after its clutch wire broke.

The police stated that there were no visible injuries to the student.

As per reports, comedian Rajpal Yadav and the team crew started the shooting of their upcoming film near Laxmi Talkies crossing in the morning. Curious locals, including students, assembled in large numbers at the spot to watch the shooting.

The team then proceeded towards Bank Road where the accident took place.