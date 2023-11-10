Uttar Pradesh NMMS 2023 Answer Key Out At entdata.co.in

Representational pic

Uttar Pradesh National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS 2023) answer key is now available on the official website, entdata.co.in. The exam, conducted on November 5 for students in Class 9 to 12, aims to provide financial support to deserving candidates, offering an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000.

Eligibility Criteria:

The scholarship is open to students in Class 8 attending government, government-aided, and local body council schools.

Family income should be less than Rs 3,50,000 for eligibility.

Students must have passed Class 7 with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks.

SC, ST students benefit from a 5% relaxation in the minimum passing marks criteria.

Exam Structure:

The UP NMMS 2023 exam consisted of two sections: Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

Each section comprised 90 multiple-choice questions to be answered within a 90-minute duration.

Candidates with disabilities were allotted extra time, as per applicable guidelines.

There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Downloading the Answer Key:

To access the UP NMMS 2023 answer key, follow these steps:

Visit the official website, entdata.co.in.

Click on the ‘NMMS Answer Key’ link on the homepage.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the answer key for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify their responses and assess their performance against the official key. This release marks a crucial step for students awaiting the scholarship results.