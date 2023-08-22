UP: NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow At entdata.co.in

UP's NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration | Representational pic

The registration for the Uttar Pradesh National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) will begin from tomorrow, August 23. NMMS scholarship exam is held for students from class 9 to 12 to provide scholarships of Rs 12,000. Students studying in class 8 can apply for the UP NMMS grant on the official website at entdata.co.in.

Eligibility Criteria for NMMS scholarship exam

The UP NMMS administration has requested students to follow WhatsApp updates as the official website is undergoing maintenance. Students in Class 8 should be aware that candidates for the general category must have received at least a 55% in Class 7, while those applying for the reserved category must have received a 50%.

According to the Ministry of Education's regulations, a student's family's annual income cannot exceed Rs. 3.5 lakh.

The chosen children would receive a stipend worth Rs 12,000 every year from Class 9 to Class 12.

UP NMMS Scholarship 2023: Exam Pattern

The exam schedule requires students to show up for two papers. The Mental Ability Test (MAT) is the first paper, and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) is the second. Students will have one and a half hours to finish each test paper, which has 90 questions.

