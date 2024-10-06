 Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Found Dead On Campus Under Suspicious Circumstances
Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Found Dead On Campus Under Suspicious Circumstances

The deceased has been identified as Kushagra Pratap Singh (24) of Varun Arjun Medical College. Prima facie it appears that either he fell on his own or someone pushed him.

Updated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 06:29 PM IST
Representational Image

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 6 (PTI): A second-year MBBS student of a private medical college was found dead on the campus under suspicious circumstances in Shahjahanpur district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Kushagra Pratap Singh (24) of Varun Arjun Medical College.

"He was a second-year MBBS student at the college. He is a resident of Gorakhpur. Today his body was found lying behind the hostel, after which the police were informed," the college principal, Colonel (retired) Dr Ravindra Nath Shukla, told PTI.

The student lived on the ground floor of the hostel which is a three-storey building. Prima facie it appears that either he fell on his own or someone pushed him, Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said and added that the matter is being investigated.

More Details Awaited

Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Found Dead On Campus Under Suspicious Circumstances

Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Found Dead On Campus Under Suspicious Circumstances

